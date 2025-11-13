Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 28.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.04% to Rs 14.42 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling declined 28.64% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 14.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.4212.8749.8671.567.1010.076.809.825.738.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News