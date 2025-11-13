Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 4.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.42% to Rs 73.28 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) declined 4.78% to Rs 60.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.42% to Rs 73.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.73.2878.3198.8897.9671.7876.5671.7876.5660.3063.33

