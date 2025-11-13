Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 31.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.12% to Rs 759.40 crore

Net profit of Asian Star Company declined 31.86% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.12% to Rs 759.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 654.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.759.40654.003.224.0317.7427.5815.3324.6111.7017.17

