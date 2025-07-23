Inox Wind wins 51MW order from First Energy

Inox Wind (IWL) has bagged a 51 MW order from First Energy (FEPL), a Thermax Group company and a leading renewable energy solutions provider in the commercial & industrial (C&I) space in India. This is the first order awarded by FEPL to Inox Wind for the supply of IWL's 3 MW class turbines having 140-meter hub height and rotor diameter of 145 meters.

FEPL will set up these turbines at its project site being developed in Tamil Nadu through its SPV First Energy 10. Additionally, the order scope includes limited scope EPC services for the project including supervision, as well as multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services post the commissioning of the WTGs, to be implemented through the subsidiaries of IWL.