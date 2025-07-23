Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Biologics launches biosimilar - Nepexto in Australia

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Biocon Biologics (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon, announced today it has launched Nepexto, a biosimilar to the reference product Enbrel (Etanercept), in Australia. Nepexto will be promoted by Generic Health, its local partner and a leading provider of high-quality generic prescription, injectable and over-the counter medicines, to expand access to patients in Australia.

Etanercept is a fusion-protein that inhibits tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and is used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Since receiving EU marketing authorization in 2020, Nepexto has earned broad adoption across Europe. Following the 2022 acquisition and vertical integration of the biosimilars business globally, Biocon Biologics is building on the solid foundation to strategically expand Nepexto into new markets worldwide and further strengthen the company's immunology offering.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

