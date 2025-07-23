Biocon Biologics launches biosimilar - Nepexto in Australia

Biocon Biologics (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon, announced today it has launched Nepexto, a biosimilar to the reference product Enbrel (Etanercept), in Australia. Nepexto will be promoted by Generic Health, its local partner and a leading provider of high-quality generic prescription, injectable and over-the counter medicines, to expand access to patients in Australia.
Etanercept is a fusion-protein that inhibits tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and is used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis.
Since receiving EU marketing authorization in 2020, Nepexto has earned broad adoption across Europe. Following the 2022 acquisition and vertical integration of the biosimilars business globally, Biocon Biologics is building on the solid foundation to strategically expand Nepexto into new markets worldwide and further strengthen the company's immunology offering.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app