Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.69 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales decline 49.61% to Rs 3.27 crore

Net Loss of Ecoboard Industries reported to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 49.61% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.276.49 -50 OPM %-72.48-22.34 -PBDT-2.40-1.42 -69 PBT-2.69-1.70 -58 NP-2.69-1.70 -58

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

