Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit rises 22.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.52% to Rs 107.04 croreNet profit of Radiant Cash Management Services rose 22.71% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 107.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales107.0493.47 15 OPM %17.8514.25 -PBDT20.2615.13 34 PBT17.7613.82 29 NP12.4810.17 23
