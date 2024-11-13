Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit rises 22.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.52% to Rs 107.04 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services rose 22.71% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 107.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.107.0493.4717.8514.2520.2615.1317.7613.8212.4810.17

