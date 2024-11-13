Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit rises 22.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 14.52% to Rs 107.04 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services rose 22.71% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 107.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales107.0493.47 15 OPM %17.8514.25 -PBDT20.2615.13 34 PBT17.7613.82 29 NP12.4810.17 23

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

