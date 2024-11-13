Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sagar Systech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 13 2024
Sales rise 160.00% to Rs 0.13 crore

Sagar Systech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 160.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.130.05 160 OPM %15.3820.00 -PBDT00.05 -100 PBT00.05 -100 NP00.05 -100

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

