Sagar Systech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 160.00% to Rs 0.13 crore

Sagar Systech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 160.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.130.0515.3820.0000.0500.0500.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News