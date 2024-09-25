Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 3.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 13.98% to Rs 148.89 crore

Net profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality declined 3.08% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 148.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales148.89130.63 14 OPM %13.9016.88 -PBDT22.8923.02 -1 PBT18.7419.01 -1 NP13.5113.94 -3

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

