Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 3.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.98% to Rs 148.89 crore

Net profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality declined 3.08% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 148.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.148.89130.6313.9016.8822.8923.0218.7419.0113.5113.94

