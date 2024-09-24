Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Elxsi integrates RDK-B software stack with the Qualcomm 5G FWA Gen 3 Platform

Tata Elxsi integrates RDK-B software stack with the Qualcomm 5G FWA Gen 3 Platform

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Elxsi today announced the successful integration of the RDK-B software stack with the Qualcomm 5G FWA Gen 3 Platform. This first of its kind integration opens a new pathway for operators to deliver fast, reliable, and scalable high-speed FWA solutions. Integration of the RDK-B middleware includes key features such as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, packet statistics, and advanced security options, ensuring the platform is versatile and can be deployed in both indoor and outdoor environments. Operators can now deliver value-added services like Quality of Service (QoS), band steering, parental control, and VPN, enhancing the overall broadband experience.

Looking ahead, Tata Elxsi will upgrade the platform to include next-generation features such as Wi-Fi 7. This upgrade will further enhance FWA devices, offering operators more flexible, scalable, and cost-effective solutions setting the stage for the next generation of wireless innovation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NMDC's best results as iron ore output up 10% in FY24; sales rise 16%: CMD

L&T wins Rs 10K-15K cr power transmission, distribution orders in West Asia

LIVE: Will not hesitate from facing investigation, says CM Siddaramaiah on Karnataka HC verdict

Manba Finance IPO subscribed 73.18 times on Day 2 amid heavy demand

Premium

Half of Indian workers exceed 49-hour weekly limit, outpacing peers

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story