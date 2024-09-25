Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Educomp Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sep 25 2024
Sales decline 6.52% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net Loss of Educomp Solutions reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.291.38 -7 OPM %-13.95-79.71 -PBDT-1.60-1.18 -36 PBT-1.81-1.25 -45 NP-1.81-1.25 -45

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

