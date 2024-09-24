Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Fedbank Financial Services approves change in directorate

Board of Fedbank Financial Services approves change in directorate

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 24 September 2024

The Board of Fedbank Financial Services at its meeting held on 24 September 2024 has approved the appointment of Sonal Dave as an Additional Director (in the capacity of Independent Director) of the Company for a term of 5 years with effect from 24 September 2024.

The Board of Directors of the Company have taken note of the completion of the term of K. Balakrishnan (DIN: 00034031) as Chairman of the Board on 24 September 2024 i.e. today.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Urban Indian shoppers increasingly turning to quick commerce: NIQ study

Prevent beggars from entering our country under Umrah visas: Saudi to Pak

US President Biden not giving up on Gaza ceasefire, hostages: White House

Iran believes workers trapped in coal mine explosion dead, toll rises to 49

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to import Durvalumab solutions

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story