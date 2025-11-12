Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 11.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.52% to Rs 1258.10 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering declined 11.30% to Rs 64.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 1258.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1345.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1258.101345.889.899.82109.22115.1198.15104.2264.6372.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News