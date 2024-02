The Enforcement Directorate has issued a seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal is required to appear for questioning on the 26th of this month, in relation to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

This follows his decision to disregard the previous six summonses, which he claimed to be illegal. His persistent refusal to appear has resulted in a new complaint of disobeying the Enforcement Directorate's summonses in this case.

Prior to this, Kejriwal had skipped ED summonses on November 2 and December 21 in 2023, and on January 3, January 18, and February 2 this year.

