Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 11.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 240.33 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company rose 11.91% to Rs 90.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 240.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 222.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales240.33222.69 8 OPM %87.9085.86 -PBDT124.63108.38 15 PBT124.41108.09 15 NP90.5080.87 12

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

