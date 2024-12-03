Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 11.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 240.33 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company rose 11.91% to Rs 90.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 240.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 222.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.240.33222.6987.9085.86124.63108.38124.41108.0990.5080.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News