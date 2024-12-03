Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 18.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 18.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.68% to Rs 4552.77 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company declined 18.99% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.68% to Rs 4552.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3593.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4552.773593.84 27 OPM %-2.19-1.53 -PBDT47.3146.25 2 PBT47.3146.25 2 NP23.3328.80 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian insurance firms seek zero-coupon bonds to manage long-term risks

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Srinagar

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei climbs 2%

Bitcoin's bulls pull back as its quest for $100,000 runs into resistance

Asian stocks rise to record highs on Wall Street; euro, yuan slump behind

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story