Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 18.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.68% to Rs 4552.77 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company declined 18.99% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.68% to Rs 4552.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3593.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4552.773593.84-2.19-1.5347.3146.2547.3146.2523.3328.80

