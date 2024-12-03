Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 18.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.68% to Rs 4552.77 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company declined 18.99% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.68% to Rs 4552.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3593.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4552.773593.84 27 OPM %-2.19-1.53 -PBDT47.3146.25 2 PBT47.3146.25 2 NP23.3328.80 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News