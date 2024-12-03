National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 18.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 101.62% to Rs 1198.64 crore

Net profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 18.60% to Rs 500.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 422.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 101.62% to Rs 1198.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 594.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1198.64594.5094.6495.73500.65422.15500.65422.15500.65422.15

