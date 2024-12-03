Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 18.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 101.62% to Rs 1198.64 crore

Net profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 18.60% to Rs 500.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 422.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 101.62% to Rs 1198.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 594.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1198.64594.50 102 OPM %94.6495.73 -PBDT500.65422.15 19 PBT500.65422.15 19 NP500.65422.15 19

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

