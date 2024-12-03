Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RenServ Global Pvt standalone net profit declines 94.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 8.98% to Rs 121.40 crore

Net profit of RenServ Global Pvt declined 94.24% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 121.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 111.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales121.40111.40 9 OPM %7.2528.82 -PBDT3.0028.30 -89 PBT0.9027.70 -97 NP1.6027.80 -94

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

