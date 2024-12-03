RenServ Global Pvt standalone net profit declines 94.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.98% to Rs 121.40 crore

Net profit of RenServ Global Pvt declined 94.24% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 121.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 111.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.121.40111.407.2528.823.0028.300.9027.701.6027.80

