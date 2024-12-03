Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 15.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Dec 03 2024
Sales decline 3.04% to Rs 187.01 crore

Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation declined 15.91% to Rs 25.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 187.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 192.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales187.01192.88 -3 OPM %10.1522.05 -PBDT38.5441.47 -7 PBT38.3241.41 -7 NP25.3230.11 -16

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

