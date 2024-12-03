Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 15.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.04% to Rs 187.01 crore

Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation declined 15.91% to Rs 25.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 187.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 192.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.187.01192.8810.1522.0538.5441.4738.3241.4125.3230.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News