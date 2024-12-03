Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Regal Entertainment & Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Regal Entertainment & Consultants reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-50.000 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

