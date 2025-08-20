Port Shipping Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Port Shipping Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.010.040100.0000.0400.0400.03

