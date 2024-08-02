Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 16.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 2319.17 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services rose 16.52% to Rs 58.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 2319.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1974.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2319.171974.54 17 OPM %35.6836.30 -PBDT138.2653.90 157 PBT104.7023.98 337 NP58.8950.54 17

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

