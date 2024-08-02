Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 56.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 12.02% to Rs 117.54 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 56.18% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.02% to Rs 117.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales117.54104.93 12 OPM %6.959.84 -PBDT6.299.20 -32 PBT2.196.01 -64 NP2.024.61 -56

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

