Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 56.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.02% to Rs 117.54 croreNet profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 56.18% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.02% to Rs 117.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales117.54104.93 12 OPM %6.959.84 -PBDT6.299.20 -32 PBT2.196.01 -64 NP2.024.61 -56
