Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit declines 1.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.07% to Rs 1542.95 crore

Net profit of Max Healthcare Institute declined 1.59% to Rs 236.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 240.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 1542.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1284.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1542.951284.9925.1126.26398.21359.31321.31303.49236.27240.08

