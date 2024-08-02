Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit declines 1.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 20.07% to Rs 1542.95 crore

Net profit of Max Healthcare Institute declined 1.59% to Rs 236.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 240.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 1542.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1284.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1542.951284.99 20 OPM %25.1126.26 -PBDT398.21359.31 11 PBT321.31303.49 6 NP236.27240.08 -2

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

