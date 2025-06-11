Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.62% to Rs 65.64 crore

Net Loss of Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reported to Rs 22.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 55.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.62% to Rs 65.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 91.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 102.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.73% to Rs 261.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 290.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.