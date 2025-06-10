Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCLTechnologies expands partnership with Standard Insurance Company

HCLTechnologies expands partnership with Standard Insurance Company

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To accelerate AI-led transformation and deliver digital-first services at scale

HCLTechnologies (HCL Tech) announced an expansion of its partnership with Standard Insurance Company (The Standard), a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals.

This expanded partnership with The Standard will deliver AI-driven infrastructure and application services to boost efficiency, support rapid growth and enhance customer experience. This collaboration will also accelerate The Standard's shift to an IT products and services-based operating model, enabling greater agility, customer value and progress toward the company's long-term digital transformation goals.

HCLTech's GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force, digital engineering and cloud services will support The Standard's focus on exceptional customer service in the delivery of workplace benefits. This transformation will be further driven by a newly formed Joint Innovation Council and Digital Experience Office, reinforcing The Standard's commitment to innovation and delivering scalable, user-centric experiences.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reserve Bank expands exemptions under Large Exposures Framework for Priority Sector Lending Shortfalls

ACME Solar Holdings commissions additional 75 MW of solar power project in Rajasthan

Active Covid-19 cases above 6800 mark in India

INR gains on the back of strong capital inflows

Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 2.23% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story