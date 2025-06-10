Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's population estimated to hit 1.46 billion in 2025 says UN

India's population estimated to hit 1.46 billion in 2025 says UN

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
India's population is estimated to hit 1.46 billion in 2025, continuing to be the highest in the world, according to a new UN demographic report, which also noter that the country's total fertility rate has fallen below the replacement rate. UNFPA's 2025 State of World Population (SOWP) Report, The Real Fertility Crisis, calls for a shift from panic over falling fertility to addressing unmet reproductive goals.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

