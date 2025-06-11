Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro renews Metro AG partnership for additional two years

Wipro renews Metro AG partnership for additional two years

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Wipro announced the extension of its partnership with Metro AG, an international food wholesaler, for an additional two years to provide digital services across cloud, data, application development, and AI-enabled IT support services.

The company has been working with Metro since 2021 as a strategic IT partner, driving a change management program that has seamlessly transformed the companys entire IT landscape and significantly improved the efficiency of business operations. Aligning with Metros cloud-first strategy, and partnering with multiple hyperscalers, Wipro has successfully completed the migration of 80 percent of Metro's on-premise infrastructure to the cloud. The transformation has significantly increased the companys ability to respond to customer needs with agility and speed, enhanced cyber resilience, and helped Metro reduce its carbon footprint.

As part of the extended engagement, Wipro will continue to support Metros digital transformation, leveraging the power of cloud, advanced analytics, automation, and Gen-AI-powered solutions. This will be carried out in close collaboration with Metro's internal teams, ensuring alignment with business priorities.

Khaled Bagban, CIO of METRO, said, Our partnership with Wipro has helped us strengthen our IT landscape and ensure stable, reliable operations. Operational stability is critical to our core business, and this partnership plays a key role in maintaining that foundation. As we transition to the public cloud, we are creating a more flexible and scalable environment that supports our Core growth strategy at METRO. Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritize secure services and operational efficiency to enable long-term business success."

Ann-Kathrin Sauthoff-Bloch, regional head and managing director Germany and Austria, Wipro, said, This extended engagement with Metro AG underscores our commitment to driving AI-powered innovation, operational excellence, and strategic growth for our clients in the food wholesale sector. This is a testament to our consultative approach and the deep collaboration we undertake with our clients to keep driving their innovation with our AI-powered solutions. We look forward to accompanying Metro on this next step of their transformation journey.

Wipro is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients most complex digital transformation needs.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 6.43% to Rs 3,569.60 crore on 0.83% increase in net sales to Rs 22,504.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip advanced 1.41% to end at Rs 254.85 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

