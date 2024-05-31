Edvenswa Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 29.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.93% to Rs 24.41 crore

Net profit of Edvenswa Enterprises rose 29.76% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.93% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.13% to Rs 7.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.92% to Rs 84.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

24.41 16.96 84.29 51.42 15.61 9.79 13.68 12.41 3.96 1.89 11.92 6.72 3.76 1.82 11.15 6.42 2.18 1.68 7.38 5.76

