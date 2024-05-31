Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 21.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 21.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024
Sales decline 19.62% to Rs 433.24 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars declined 21.67% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.62% to Rs 433.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 539.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.61% to Rs 75.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 1894.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2367.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales433.24539.00 -20 1894.042367.59 -20 OPM %6.999.88 -5.9712.62 - PBDT53.5263.40 -16 170.82330.88 -48 PBT33.8646.28 -27 95.17263.78 -64 NP25.3032.30 -22 75.10185.96 -60

First Published: May 31 2024

