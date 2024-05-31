Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 21.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.62% to Rs 433.24 croreNet profit of Andhra Sugars declined 21.67% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.62% to Rs 433.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 539.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.61% to Rs 75.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 1894.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2367.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News