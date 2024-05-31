Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales decline 4.30% to Rs 6.68 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International rose 200.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.19% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.20% to Rs 27.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.686.98 -4 27.4532.37 -15 OPM %57.3433.38 -49.8739.05 - PBDT2.291.34 71 7.066.41 10 PBT1.400.43 226 3.432.79 23 NP0.960.32 200 2.382.16 10

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

