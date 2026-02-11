Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eforu Entertainment standalone net profit declines 94.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Eforu Entertainment standalone net profit declines 94.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 2:33 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Eforu Entertainment declined 94.42% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.310 0 OPM %6.450 -PBDT0.14-0.02 LP PBT0.14-0.02 LP NP0.142.51 -94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the December 2025 quarter

ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 3.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 43.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Centerac Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sarthak Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story