Eicher Motors arm commences operations in Thailand

Eicher Motors announced that its division, Royal Enfield, commenced operations of its new CKD (completely knocked down) assembly facility in Thailand.

Royal Enfield's first fully owned CKD assembly plant in Thailand is located in Samut Prakan, Bangkok, marking a key step in the brand's commitment to the region.

B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, said, Royal Enfield has been working extensively to grow the middleweight motorcycling segment globally. We have seen great reception from the international audience who are looking for motorcycles that are accessible and are a unique extension of their personalities. We have an evocative range of motorcycles across various platforms catering to our global audiences.

Royal Enfield is a truly global brand and ranks among the top mid-segment motorcycle brands in markets such as the UK, Korea, Australia-New Zealand, among others. Our strategic intent is to have an international expansion strategy of investing in markets with huge potential to grow. Thailand assembly plant caters to this vision.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, CCO of Royal Enfield, said, With markets like the Asia-Pacific offering a great potential for the mid-size segment, it has been our strategic intent to be closer to these markets and grow the business. This is a testament to our commitment to the market potential and the growing motorcycling community.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 8.27% to Rs 1,100.33 crore on a 3.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,186.38 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Eicher Motors fell 1.02% to Rs 4,792.50 on the BSE.

