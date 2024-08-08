Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.40 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.59% to Rs 658.07 crore

Net Loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.59% to Rs 658.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 704.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.658.07704.482.80-0.219.33-13.71-18.77-44.90-11.40-30.49

