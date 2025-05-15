Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 190.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 190.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.60% to Rs 7.09 crore

Net profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 190.32% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.00% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 32.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.098.40 -16 32.4927.93 16 OPM %7.336.07 -5.235.73 - PBDT1.010.60 68 2.601.64 59 PBT0.860.42 105 1.970.98 101 NP0.900.31 190 1.740.75 132

