Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 190.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.60% to Rs 7.09 crore

Net profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 190.32% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.00% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 32.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.098.4032.4927.937.336.075.235.731.010.602.601.640.860.421.970.980.900.311.740.75

