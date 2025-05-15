PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 57.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.06% to Rs 16.07 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises rose 57.37% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 16.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.07% to Rs 36.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.02% to Rs 64.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

16.0716.0864.3464.3590.6092.3590.6386.8513.3913.6659.9255.7712.8713.1457.8453.678.755.5636.3023.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News