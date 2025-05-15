Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 57.37% in the March 2025 quarter

PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 57.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.06% to Rs 16.07 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises rose 57.37% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 16.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.07% to Rs 36.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.02% to Rs 64.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.0716.08 0 64.3464.35 0 OPM %90.6092.35 -90.6386.85 - PBDT13.3913.66 -2 59.9255.77 7 PBT12.8713.14 -2 57.8453.67 8 NP8.755.56 57 36.3023.56 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Allcargo Logistics appoints Ravi Jhakar as CFO

Keystone Realtors gains after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 65 cr

Eicher Motors Q4 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 1,362 cr; recommends final dividend of Rs 70 /sh

Tata Power Q4 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 1,043 cr

Outward Foreign Direct Investment spikes 90% on year in April 2025

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story