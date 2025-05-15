Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nivi Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nivi Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Nivi Trading reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 57.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Allcargo Logistics appoints Ravi Jhakar as CFO

Keystone Realtors gains after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 65 cr

Eicher Motors Q4 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 1,362 cr; recommends final dividend of Rs 70 /sh

Tata Power Q4 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 1,043 cr

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story