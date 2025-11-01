Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 290.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.86% to Rs 9.20 crore

Net profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 290.48% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.86% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.207.747.934.651.220.451.070.290.820.21

