AD Manum Finance standalone net profit declines 54.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.23% to Rs 2.59 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance declined 54.02% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.23% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.593.6692.6688.522.313.292.303.281.202.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News