Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 52.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.29% to Rs 8.17 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 52.55% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.29% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.1710.3816.6528.231.893.481.573.251.212.55

