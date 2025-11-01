Patanjali Foods standalone net profit rises 67.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 9798.84 crore

Net profit of Patanjali Foods rose 67.23% to Rs 516.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 308.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 9798.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8101.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9798.848101.565.635.71568.00473.73505.10417.28516.70308.97

