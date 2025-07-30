Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 97.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.70% to Rs 7.45 crore

Net profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 97.14% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 30.70% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.4510.757.113.811.060.640.910.470.690.35

