Comfort Commotrade consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 8.93 crore

Net profit of Comfort Commotrade declined 5.47% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

