Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit declines 17.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 174.45 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works declined 17.01% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 174.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales174.45135.42 29 OPM %13.9518.57 -PBDT31.6125.65 23 PBT29.5223.66 25 NP17.6121.22 -17

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

