Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit declines 17.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 174.45 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works declined 17.01% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 174.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.174.45135.4213.9518.5731.6125.6529.5223.6617.6121.22

