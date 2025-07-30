Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.40% to Rs 1.99 crore

Net loss of Vertex Securities reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.40% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.992.50-4.025.20-0.050.15-0.120.09-0.130.09

