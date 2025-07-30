Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 39.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.67% to Rs 3.83 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap rose 39.06% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.67% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.833.0076.5078.333.192.713.172.692.671.92

