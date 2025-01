Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 18.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.01% to Rs 45.84 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) declined 18.01% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 45.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.45.8448.2617.1516.3710.5411.668.369.806.197.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News