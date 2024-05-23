TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 59.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 82.73 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 59.32% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 82.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.83% to Rs 19.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 312.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 270.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

