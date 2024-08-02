Elango Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 97.93% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Elango Industries reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 97.93% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.041.93-250.000-0.100.01-0.100-0.100

