Elango Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 97.93% to Rs 0.04 croreNet loss of Elango Industries reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 97.93% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.041.93 -98 OPM %-250.000 -PBDT-0.100.01 PL PBT-0.100 0 NP-0.100 0
