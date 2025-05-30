Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit declines 77.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit declines 77.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 33.64% to Rs 3.59 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company declined 77.92% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.64% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.43% to Rs 14.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.30% to Rs 20.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.595.41 -34 20.8513.69 52 OPM %70.47101.11 -94.87103.29 - PBDT1.505.11 -71 18.5012.69 46 PBT1.485.09 -71 18.4312.59 46 NP0.853.85 -78 14.3511.35 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit declines 12.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Lahoti Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aris International standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit rises 31.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Lyons Corporate Market standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story