Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit declines 77.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.64% to Rs 3.59 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company declined 77.92% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.64% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.43% to Rs 14.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.30% to Rs 20.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.595.4120.8513.6970.47101.1194.87103.291.505.1118.5012.691.485.0918.4312.590.853.8514.3511.35

